Vigo County School Board passes referendum for school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Monday night was the night the school board voted on a referendum that could bring them out of the red. Now, it's up to you whether they'll get the help.

It was standing room only at the school board meeting on Monday. That's because there was a big item on the agenda, the school's operational referendum.

Many people stood up in support of the referendum.

"I'm here tonight to rise in support of this referendum," Tonya Pfaff said. "Quite frankly the State of Indiana has failed our public schools."

"I believe it's critical for you as a board to vote to put this on the ballot so that the community has a chance to make this decision," Clark Cowden said.

Some people at the meeting do not support it and they made it clear.

"I've got a set income. I can't afford for my taxes to go up and I don't want anybody in Terre Haute to vote for this referendum," Terry Hamilton said.

But tonight the school board unanimously approved the referendum to move forward and appear on your ballots in November.

"I think by placing this on the ballot they're asking for the community to help, to be a partner, to assist," Robert Haworth, Vigo County Schools superintendent said. "This is also a solution to an issue that is very complex."

Now, just because it was approved tonight doesn't mean your property taxes will be raised tomorrow. You get to decide the next step for Vigo County Schools.

"What better way to do it then at the ballot box. Everybody can go in cast a ballot and tell the school board this is the path we want you to take win or lose," Haworth said.

Now, you will see this operational referendum on the ballot in November for anyone living in the county.

If the referendum passes it will not be affected by a tax cap. Meaning it will affect everyone's property taxes in the county.