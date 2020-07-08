Vigo County School Board hosts final listening session about Sex Education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sex education is taking center stage in Vigo County. Tuesday night was the third of three meetings. The school board is talking to the public to see if they need to make changes to the sex education curriculum.

The Sex Education Committee of the Vigo County School Board has hosted public listening sessions for the past two weeks. First, they heard from teachers and faculty members. Then, Monday night, they heard from advocates of the current sex education curriculum Creating Positive Relationships. Tuesday night, advocates for Vigo County Schools' sex education to be reformed had a chance to have their voices heard.

Pastor Mike Riggins of Terre Haute Central Presbyterian Church was one who spoke up. He says sex education should give students the best and most complete information, and it should be inclusive for all no matter what.

"The CPR does not tell the whole truth about human sexuality," Pastor Riggins said, "It does not provide an equal welcome for all."

Recurring points from reform advocates included making a more inclusive space for the LGBTQ community, straying from abstinence rooted education, and increasing sexual abuse and harassment education.

Superintendent of Vigo County Schools Rob Haworth says he and the school board have had open ears during these listening sessions.

"I think there were several takeaways," Haworth said, "I think in every session I've attended, I've learned something and what I thought I knew had been challenged. I would say the same thing for our school board."

Haworth says he appreciates what the public has to say. He says sex education is an intimate topic, but one that needs to be discussed.

"Now is an opportunity to have the curriculum reviewed by outside eyes," Haworth concluded, "I think it speaks not only to the curriculum but the way that curriculum is delivered. It's an important issue--an important issue that we need to get right."

Haworth says the next steps include getting together with the Sex Education Committee to see what direction they want to go. He says if there's a need for more public sessions to be held, they are open to that. Changes made, if any, will be in effect for this upcoming school year.