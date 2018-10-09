TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tonight, you will be able to meet the candidates running for the Vigo County School Board.
The League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum.
It starts at 7:00 and will last for about an hour and a half.
It happens at the Vigo County Public Library.
You can submit written questions to the candidates at the meeting.
News 10's Heather Good will be at the meeting and will bring you much more on News 10 on myFOX10 and News 10 Nightwatch.
Related Content
- Vigo County School Board candidates to take part of public forum
- Forum connects voters to candidates
- Local candidates take part in 'Candidate School'
- Students take part in state legislative candidate forum
- Citizens group looking forward to public forum re: Vigo Jail
- School lawsuit on agenda for Vigo County School Board
- Vigo County School board holds public hearing over superintendent contract proposal
- Residents weigh in on Vigo County Jail at first public forum with study firm
- Candidate forum set for next month
- Candidates gather at the library for forum
Scroll for more content...