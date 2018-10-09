Vigo County School Board candidates to take part of public forum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tonight, you will be able to meet the candidates running for the Vigo County School Board.

The League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum.

It starts at 7:00 and will last for about an hour and a half.

It happens at the Vigo County Public Library.

You can submit written questions to the candidates at the meeting.

