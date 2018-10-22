Vigo County School Board approves raises for returning teachers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board approved a new contract for teachers.
The contract includes a pay raise for all returning teachers.
The corporation will also pay more toward health and dental premiums and the retirement savings plan for the county's educators.
Through this agreement, the school corporation hopes to close the gap between the highest and lowest paid educators.
