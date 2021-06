VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is working to keep both kids and adults learning and exploring over the summer.

Families can sign up for the Summer Reading Program. The program allows those who sign-up to track how many books they've read.

As you meet challenges, you'll unlock badges and kits. You'll also be entered for a grand prize for your age group.

You can sign-up at this link.