VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is using its technology to help in the COVID-19 response.
Library staff are using 3-D printers to make mask extenders.
The plastic pieces attach to masks to go around the head, instead of looping on the ears.
The first batch went to the Vigo County Emergency Management.
Related Content
- Vigo County Public Library uses 3-D printers to help with COVID-19 response
- Vigo County public library hosts literacy fair
- Vigo County Public Library wins big award
- Vigo County School Corporation to close in response to COVID-19
- Vigo County Schools update policies on COVID-19 response
- Polar Express comes to the Vigo County Public Library
- New entrance opened at Vigo County Public Library
- Cracker-barrel session Saturday morning at Vigo County Public Library
- Vigo County Public Library joining the Big Read program
- Nutrition rocks at Vigo County Public Library program
Scroll for more content...