VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Reading for pleasure can reduce stress, increase empathy and even improve test scores for students.

That's according to the National Endowment for the Arts."

It's why the organization sponsors the "Big Read" every year. The Vigo County Public Library is taking part in the initiative.

The NEA gave the library a grant.

They used it to buy thousands of copies of this year's read. It's "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder.

Organizers say initiatives like this increase literacy in the community.

"It's important to have the whole community reflecting on the importance of literacy. The messages that are portrayed in any of the books in the big read are things that will improve the community as a whole," Garrett Brown from the Vigo County Public Library told us.

The National Endowment for the Arts has paid for more than 1,500 "Big Read" programs around the midwest.