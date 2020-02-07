Clear

Vigo County Public Library to host weekend Crackerbarrel session

On Saturday, the Vigo County Public Library will another Crackerbarrel session.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 1:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have a chance to hear from Indiana legislators.

It's happening from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

People will have a chance to ask questions and meet with lawmakers.

It will happen at the main branch on 7th and Poplar Streets.

