Vigo County Public Library to host weekend Crackerbarrel session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have a chance to hear from Indiana legislators.
On Saturday, the Vigo County Public Library will another Crackerbarrel session.
It's happening from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
LINK | EDUCATION AND HEALTHCARE LEAD THE TOPICS OF DISCUSSION FOR THE 1ST CRACKERBARREL SESSION
People will have a chance to ask questions and meet with lawmakers.
It will happen at the main branch on 7th and Poplar Streets.
