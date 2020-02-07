Vigo County Public Library to host weekend Crackerbarrel session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have a chance to hear from Indiana legislators.

On Saturday, the Vigo County Public Library will another Crackerbarrel session.

It's happening from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

LINK | EDUCATION AND HEALTHCARE LEAD THE TOPICS OF DISCUSSION FOR THE 1ST CRACKERBARREL SESSION

People will have a chance to ask questions and meet with lawmakers.

It will happen at the main branch on 7th and Poplar Streets.