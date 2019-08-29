Vigo County Public Library to host leadership forums

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library wants to help transform your life.
The library is launching a leadership initiative.
The goal is to provide people in the community with more opportunities.
The library will hold several leadership forums for people of every age group.
Sessions will focus on leadership and technology, leadership and writing, and leadership and the arts.
Library officials say change is on the way to Vigo County.
They want the library to be able to help with the transition.
Library officials say they also want to make sure Vigo County is prepared for the upcoming municipal election.
