Vigo County Public Library set to hold Halloween costume swap

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is helping families get ready for Halloween.

The West Terre Haute branch is hosting a costume swap.

Families leave what they can and then take what they need to finish the perfect costume.

The idea is to save money and reduce waste.

"A lot of characters from literature are usually portrayed on Halloween. So we can encourage that among our patrons and customers," Eric Fisher, the library's branch manager told us.

Swapping takes place Wednesday, October 23 through Friday, October 25 and then again Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.

You can stop in from noon to 6:00 p.m. each day.