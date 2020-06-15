Vigo County Public Library re opens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library re-opened to the public Monday.

The main and West Terre Haute buildings were closed for several weeks.

The process to slowly and safely re-open is underway.

We checked in today and there are protective shields at service desks.

Staff members are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

You'll also notice seating and activity changes, this is to avoid groups of people gathering.

Staff says the branches averaged a total of 1,000 guests per day before the pandemic so it's important to ease into re-opening.

Curbside and delivery services will remain in place.

As with any business or activity if you're not feeling well, stay home.