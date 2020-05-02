Vigo County Public Library offers services to connect with you while it remains closed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Staff at the Vigo County Public Library are finding new ways to connect with you as the library remains closed.

Work is underway to come up with a plan to allow people back inside, but, until then the library is offering other services.

That includes delivering items right to your door, printing documents you need and sending it to you, or having it ready for pick-up and even free Wi-Fi from the parking lot.

You can learn more about what the library has to offer by visiting the website.