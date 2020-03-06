Vigo County Public Library kicks off its 'Big Read' event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute is spreading the love of reading in kids.

First Friday centered around reading. We stopped by the Vigo County Public Library for its celebration.

That's where they kicked off their "Big Read" event. This year - the book is the play "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder.

Families were able to see it acted out by local actors and experts. Program organizers sat the Big Read is about more than just reading.

The library has 3,000 copies of the book spread throughout the Wabash Valley. 400 have been given out this week alone.

