VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is working to encourage literacy.
That's why they held a Story Telling Festival on Monday.
The festival featured four different storytellers.
They each took 30 minutes.
Organizers say this was more than the standard story time, it was fast-paced, interactive, and diverse.
"You can only do so much by reading through a book. You rely on the words to bring the action to life. But with these speakers, they kind of come in with their activities and presentations and just present them with a whole different way that kids get involved," Garrett Brown, from the library said.
The Story Telling Festival is part of the library's summer reading programming.
Related Content
- Vigo County Public Library holds Story Telling Festival
- Vigo County public library hosts literacy fair
- Vigo County Public Library wins big award
- Cracker-barrel session Saturday morning at Vigo County Public Library
- Vigo County Public Library joining the Big Read program
- #loveVCPL Vigo County Public Library wants you to share love
- Polar Express comes to the Vigo County Public Library
- New entrance opened at Vigo County Public Library
- Nutrition rocks at Vigo County Public Library program
- Summer Reading Program wraps up at Vigo County Public Library