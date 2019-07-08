Vigo County Public Library holds Story Telling Festival

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is working to encourage literacy.

That's why they held a Story Telling Festival on Monday.

The festival featured four different storytellers.

They each took 30 minutes.

Organizers say this was more than the standard story time, it was fast-paced, interactive, and diverse.

"You can only do so much by reading through a book. You rely on the words to bring the action to life. But with these speakers, they kind of come in with their activities and presentations and just present them with a whole different way that kids get involved," Garrett Brown, from the library said.

The Story Telling Festival is part of the library's summer reading programming.