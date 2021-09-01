Vigo County Public Library Offers Professional Equipment to Public

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library now offers professional-grade audio equipment for free to anyone with a library card.

Haute Studio is a soundproof booth with two microphones and a laptop, so people can record and save their recordings all in one place.

This studio allows people in the community to record many different things.

"There are a lot of different opportunities that people can use this studio for. They can use it for podcasts, music recording, or use it to record some of their family traditions," Said Elizabeth Samihorn, the Vigo County Public Library Strategic Communications Director.

To get your library card, click here.