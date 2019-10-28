Vigo County Property Tax deadline approaching

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The deadline to pay your fall property taxes in Vigo County is just around the corner.

That deadline is November 12, and there are a few ways to pay.

You can make payments at seven banks in the county, First Financial, Old National Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank, Regions Bank, First Farmers Bank and Trust, Fifth Third Bank, and Riddell National Bank.

You can also mail your payment to the treasurer's office.

If you send it in the mail, make sure it's postmarked no later than November 12.

There's also a dropbox near the Vigo County Annex.

You can also pay online here.