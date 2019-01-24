Clear
Vigo County Parks to Hold Learning Events Instead of Pancake Breakfast

Officials say the goal with these events will be to teach the public how to harvest sap and create syrup from maple trees on their own.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Park officials say they are not holding a pancake breakfast this year.

Instead, they say they want people at Prairie Creek Park learning how the syrup gets made.

"This department's decision for pancake breakfast as a whole is we are here for education. We want to educate the public about the parks and get people out in the wilderness when we can" Adam Grossman with the Vigo County Parks Department says.

Vigo County park officials say people weren't learning enough about the Prairie Creek Park's syrup operation at the annual pancake breakfast. They say instead of holding the breakfast this year they will be holding several different educational events at Prairie Creek Park. The park is where officials harvest sap and prepare the syrup. Officials say the goal with these events will be to teach the public how to harvest sap and create syrup from maple trees on their own.

Events will include a hike through the park to explain maple sap lines, learning how to tap backyard maple trees and more.

"We will have a family scavenger hunt which will be a lot of fun for people to come out the prize is a quart of maple syrup that they will get the opportunity to bottle it themselves," Vigo County Parks Programmer Laura Maloney says.

Park officials say they have heard from some disappointed people about no breakfast this year but they hope more people will come out to these events instead through February and March.

"We have some disappointed people for sure. It was a thing people were looking forward to a long time but we hope this new adventure will go well" Grossman says.

The first event is on February 6th at 3 p.m. It will be a hike through Prairie Creek Park showing and explaining syrup lines.

