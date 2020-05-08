Vigo County Parks Department makes progress on projects

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Parks Department has made significant strides on a few projects in recent weeks.

Grist Mill at Fowler Park

A volunteer has been working hard to restore Grist Mill.

The mill is located at Fowler Park.

Earlier this week, the mill was back up and running for a test run.

The rising level of Ruble Lake contributed to the successful run.

The parks department says it’s been several years since the mill was fully functioning.

Leaders with the parks department are excited about the progress that’s been made.

“Just tremendous progress on that, and what an asset to the community and for Pioneer Days, and what a draw for people when we’re able to open that back up," Adam Grossman, Superintendent for Vigo County Parks Department, told News 10.

The department plans to put a new roof on the cabin and complete additional work on the mill.

Irishman's Bridge at Fowler Park

Lots of progress has been made to Irishman’s Bridge in recent weeks.

You'll find the historic covered bridge at Vigo County’s Fowler Park.

It’s been under repair since last year.

Years of dirt and moisture caused the floor and support structure to decay.

Park leaders report the underneath side of the bridge is done.

The floor is back in, and the sides of the bridge will be reinstalled in the coming days.

“It just seems light years away from where it was last year. It’s just exciting to see all the improvements,” Grossman said.