Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department wants to hear from you.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department wants to hear from you.

The department is hosting a public meeting this week. It is to talk about what you think of the parks and share ways to make them better.

The park superintendent says it is important to get public input as the department prepares to work on a master plan for park improvements and program development.

The meeting is happening Wednesday, August 7th. It will be from 6:30pm to 8pm at the Fowler Park Log Barn.

This is for county parks, not Terre Haute city parks. County parks include Hawthorn on the north side and Fowler on the south side.

