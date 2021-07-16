Ice skating in July? Vigo Parks and Recreation is holding "Ice Skating in the Park"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County Parks and Recreation will be holding an "Ice Skating in the Park" event Friday, July 16th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Hawthorne Park. The event will be held rain or shine!

Ages 5+ can skate in the rink for $5 for 30-minute intervals. There will also be $1 train rides all courtesy of DIY Rentals. Pre-registration is highly encouraged as spots will fill up quickly! To register, please call the administrative office at 812-462-3392 or email the Rec Coordinator at Rec.Coordinator@VigoCounty.IN.gov.

Ice skates will be provided as a part of the fee. The smallest-sized skates provided by DIY Rentals are a youth size 9 and the largest size are adult size 13.

This is an ICE-LESS ice skating rink and participants should dress according to the summer temperatures and weather conditions.

This event is open to participants ages 5 and up. All children ages 13 and under must be supervised by an adult at all times.