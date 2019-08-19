Vigo County Parks and Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have another chance to weigh in on the future of Vigo County parks.

The Vigo Couty Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold another community meeting.

Leaders will be asking for input on the master plan.

The meeting happens on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Hawthorne Park.

Organizers say your opinion is important.

That's because they want to make sure your needs are being met and make sure your money is well spent.