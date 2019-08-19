VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have another chance to weigh in on the future of Vigo County parks.
The Vigo Couty Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold another community meeting.
Leaders will be asking for input on the master plan.
The meeting happens on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Hawthorne Park.
Organizers say your opinion is important.
That's because they want to make sure your needs are being met and make sure your money is well spent.
Related Content
- Vigo County Parks and Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting
- Familiar face with Vigo County Parks and Rec to resign
- Vigo County Green Party holds first meeting of the year
- NAACP holds community meeting to talk inclusion in Vigo County Schools
- Vigo County Health Department set to hold tire amnesty
- First public meeting on Tuesday about Vigo County Jail future
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- Vigo County 4H holds community cleanup ahead of fair
- Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week
- Set-up begins for Vigo County Fair
Scroll for more content...