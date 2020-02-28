Vigo County Parks Department working to restore Grist Mill

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Parks Department is working to get Grist Mill running again.

Grist Mill is a popular attraction at Fowler Park during pioneer days.

The mill gives the public a chance to learn how corn and wheat were ground in the 1800s.

The mill was not in use for several years.

It broke when it was restarted a few years ago.

Vigo County Parks Department Superintendent Adam Grossman said several repairs need to be made to get the mill running again.

“There’s water holding underneath the mill. Negotiate that water. Redo some pipework underneath, and then the gear work that has to be done underneath the cabin. That's just a lot of things that people don't see when they come in to visit the cabin,” Grossman said.

Grossman said the goal is to have the mill running later this year.