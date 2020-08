TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department will unveil another new kayak launch in a few weeks.

A new launch was unveiled in Hawthorne Park back in June.

Coming up on Labor Day weekend, another one will be unveiled at Fowler Park.

The public will get the chan e to try out the new launch and get a tour around the lake.

A specific date and time has not been announced yet.