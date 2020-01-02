Clear

Vigo County Parks Department releases a rough draft of its master plan

Last year, officials asked for your feedback on the master plan. They wanted to make sure to focus on the areas you care about.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Parks and Recreation officials are working on a plan to improve local parks and they're using your input to do it.

Right now it's only a rough draft.

News 10 took a closer look at the master plan. It highlighted several issues the community wants to tackle.

This includes adding more walking trails and paths, improving the quality of existing parks, and better promotion of local events.

"It was a good process for us. We learned a lot about ourselves. We learned a lot about our department. It was a good process for us. We put a lot of hours into it, a lot of days into it," Adam Grossman, the Superintendent of the Vigo County Parks Department said.

The plan will be sent for the last approval later this month.

