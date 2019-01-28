Vigo County Parks Department receives $8,000 donation to build new county park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department has money to help build a new county park.
Riverscape in Terre Haute donated $8,000.
It will go toward the building and design of Bicentennial Park.
It is the county's newest park project.
The group's purpose is to help beautify and improve the look of the Banks of the Wabash River.
