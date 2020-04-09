Vigo County Parks Department pushes back the start of the camping season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department is delaying the start of its 2020 camping season. This is due to COVID-19.
The department says it's also behind on hiring and training seasonal employees as a result of the virus.
The camping season is tentatively scheduled to kick-off May 15th.
The original date was May 1st.
"May 15 is a goal right now, but I think it's important to reiterate that that's just a goal. We don't know for sure that we can open the 15th," Adam Grossman told us.
Grossman says the department will re-evaluate camping around the beginning of May.
The parks department has also canceled all programs for April.
