Vigo County Parks Department pushes back the start of the camping season

The Vigo County Parks Department is delaying the start of its 2020 camping season. This is due to COVID-19.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department is delaying the start of its 2020 camping season. This is due to COVID-19.

The department says it's also behind on hiring and training seasonal employees as a result of the virus.

The camping season is tentatively scheduled to kick-off May 15th.

The original date was May 1st.

"May 15 is a goal right now, but I think it's important to reiterate that that's just a goal. We don't know for sure that we can open the 15th," Adam Grossman told us.

Grossman says the department will re-evaluate camping around the beginning of May.

The parks department has also canceled all programs for April.

