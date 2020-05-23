Blacksmith class offered at Fowler Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parks like Fowler in Vigo county are also open again.

The county parks department offered a blacksmithing class there on Saturday.

Organizers said they were happy to be able to offer the opportunity to the public.

Students stood away from each other as they worked with various hand tools and forged metal.

"We've had 30 people already try and sign up, so we know that if these people come back, we're going to have to be offering classes all the way out until October. The reaction has been great," said Bill Cochran.

More classes like this will be offered over the summer.

You can find more classes and event on the Vigo County Parks Department Facebook page.