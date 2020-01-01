Vigo County Parks Department launches website for renting facilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department has launched its website for renting facilities.
The new feature unveiled on New Year's Day is through the department's website. Users can select the rental tab and browse through the shelters offered before entering their information to reserve a space.
Features and cost information for each site are listed, along with pictures and park policies.
The Parks Department office will be closed on New Year's Day, but staff will return January 2nd to answer any questions.
