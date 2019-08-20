Vigo County Parks Department holds public meeting to discuss the master plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your input is still needed to complete a new five-year master plan for the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.

On Tuesday, park leaders held a second public meeting at Hawthorne Park.

The mission is to gather as many viewpoints from the community as possible about our county parks.

That input will be funneled to county leaders.

The department's current plan ends this year.

The new plan will cover 2020 through 2025.

A third and final community session is scheduled for September 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

