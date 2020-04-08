Vigo County Parks Department delays start of 2020 camping season due to COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department has postponed its 2020 camping season due to COVID-19.

The new tentative start date for camping is May 15th. It was scheduled to start May 1st.

"This is due to the extremely unpredictable circumstances, caused by COVID-19, the importance of safeguarding the health of our staff and community members, and for the logistics of hiring/training personnel," wrote the Parks Department in a news release on Wednesday.

Department officials will reevaluate the date for camping around the beginning of May.

As a reminder, currently the Vigo County Parks are open; however, all playgrounds, shelters, and restrooms are closed at this time. Community members should follow social distancing guidelines while visiting the parks.

All programs for the month of April have also been suspended.