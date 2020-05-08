Vigo County Parks Department aims to open camping on May 24

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Parks Department is aiming to open more amenities in the coming weeks.

Camping season is now set to kick-off on May 24.

Shelter rentals and the swimming beach at Fowler Park will also open on that date.

Health and safety guidelines will be in place to protect staff and park goers.

“We’ve talked with our health department and commissioners to make sure that our next step is in line with our goals as a community,” said Adam Grossman, Superintendent for Vigo County Parks.

Next week, the department hopes to gradually start to reopen one restroom facility at each park.

Water fountains will remain off until May 24.