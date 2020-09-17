Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department announces 2020 Trail Run Series

The VCPRD is set to unveil the 2020 Trail Run Series!

The first race will take place on Sunday, September 20th at Prairie Creek Park and will begin at the Elliot Woods Nature Preserve Trailhead!

Staff will be available at 7:00 a.m. to fill out registration paperwork and to collect fees. However, pre-registration is encouraged! The run will start at 8:30 a.m.



Runners will participate in one of the following classes: under 18 boys and girls, over 18 men, and over 18 women.

There is a $10 entry fee per trail run. This is a cup-less event so make sure to bring a water bottle or drink carrier. Ribbons will be awarded to the top 3 finishers of each run!

To pre-register, please call our administrative office at 812-462-3392, message them on social media, or email the Recreational Coordinator at Rec.Coordinator@VigoCounty.IN.gov.