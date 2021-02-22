Vigo County Middle and High School students going back to in-person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been almost a year since the Vigo County School Corporation decided to start remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fight to keep everyone safe. But a lot of parents are saying it's time to get back in school.

"I feel as though for my son personally, there has been a definite loss with his education this year," Julie Mahurin, a parent to a Junior in High School said.

Mahurin said this year, leading up to college, is not what anyone expected.

"He had goals of maintaining a straight-A GPA, and that hasn't happened and it's been very disheartening. He's still an A B student, don't get me wrong, he's not failing classes but it's been a struggle," she said.

She said she knows her family is not alone. Monday night, at the Vigo County School Board meeting Mahurin and 2 other parents spoke out in support of bringing middle and high school students back to in-person learning.

After weeks of looking at the data, the COVID-19 task force proposed a return plan.

The school board approved Vigo County middle schoolers to return to in-person learning 4 days a week, Tuesday through Friday, starting March 2nd. And high schoolers starting March 9th.

Mahurin said it's time.

"It's just time for our students to be back in the classroom setting. It's time for them to start learning in the classroom setting and interacting with fellow students and teachers," she said.

The corporation said they will continue to monitor the numbers and data closely. They said right now, everything is day by day.