Vigo County K-9 Blaze receives recertification

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local K-9 is now certified.

News 10 has been following Blaze since he was just eight weeks old.

He's one of only a few tracking and accelerant dogs in Indiana.

Every year, Blaze and his handler, Suger Creek Fire Department Chief Darrick Scott, must be recertified.

The pair recently passed both certifications.

Blaze is trained to sniff out 18 to 21 accelerants and can search a room 10 times faster than a human.

Scott told us Blaze is an unbelievable asset to the Wabash Valley.

"It's fun to see him work and it's awesome to be able to be a great asset for the citizens of Vigo County," Scott said.

On top of the annual recertifications, Blaze and Scott must train daily.

Blaze also loves to visit with people.

If you would like to schedule a visit with Blaze, call the Sugar Creek Fire Department at 812-533-1774.