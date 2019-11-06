Vigo County Jail update status hearing canceled

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders will give their next jail lawsuit update at the end of the month.

They were supposed to have a status hearing with a federal judge on Wednesday, but the judge canceled the hearing after an agreed-upon request from both the plaintiffs and defendants.

It was to talk about jail overcrowding and staffing concerns. In the September 30 status report to the court, Vigo County reported the jail was holding 359 inmates. The ACLU of Indiana filed a response and requested a hearing, saying there was a "precipitous increase" in the jail population.

However, in the late-October update, county officials noted the September count wasn't accurate, as 33 inmates were being housed in other counties. Both sides agreed to vacate the hearing based on the corrected information from the October report, which also noted construction is on a new jail is set to happen in December.

The next federal court update will be November 29.

The county announced the groundbreaking for a new jail will be in December.