Vigo County Jail project takes center stage at commissioner meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Even with a location decided, many taxpayers say they are still concerned about the Vigo County Jail project.

We spoke with county commissioners on Tuesday morning about the jail's progress.

They told us they are still looking at the newest drawings for the facility. They said they are also planning for hefty costs for the materials to build it.

The jail project took center stage at the end of the Tuesday morning commissioner meeting.

While several people support the project and its current progress while others questioned if more could be done.

Commissioners say Vigo County has built two jails within the last 40 years, and every time, the results have been proven t be insufficient.

As the call for more options continues to be heard, leaders say it has been a tough process to get through.

"The whole thing has probably been challenging because we've been working on for over three years. Changes we've made to accommodate some people, and some changes in the design the sheriff has asked for. The judges have asked for, Citizens for Better government have asked for...so as you make these changes, it gets more expensive," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

Last month, county leaders officially decided they plan on building the new jail along the former Stu's Gold Course, behind Honey Creek Mall, near the Terre Haute Sewage Plant.