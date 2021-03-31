Vigo County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates in the Vigo County Jail received COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

Sheriff John Plasse told us around 100 of the jail's nearly 290 inmates requested vaccines.

They received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The sheriff says this is a big step in the ongoing coronavirus response.

"The numbers are obviously low here, that we are getting from inmates, people being booked in. I think the more we have vaccinated, the better off we are going to be," Plasse said.

Those who received the vaccine will have a shot record. This will go with them should they have to go to the Department of Corrections or when they are released from the Vigo County Jail.