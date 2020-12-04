Vigo County Jail inmate with COVID-19 has passed away

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate with COVID-19 has passed away inside the Vigo County Jail.

It happened just before 7 am on Friday.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says inmate Frederick Whitlock, 56, collapsed in a cell block. He was taken to Regional Hospital where he died.

The sheriff's office says there was no evidence of foul play. Medical reports attribute his death to natural causes. He did have COVID-19.

His final cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Whitlock was recently sentenced to 22-years in prison for his role in a stabbing.