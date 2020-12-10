Vigo County Jail goes to lockdown as it deals with COVID-19 outbreak

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Jail continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, we told you that 102 inmates and two correctional officers have tested positive for the virus.

Sheriff John Plasse says multiple protocols are in place.

The jail is under lock-down until medical personnel says it is safe to resume normal operations.

Inmates that tested positive have been separated. New jail inmates have already been quarantined for 14-days after admission.

The sheriff says until this week, there were no positive tests.

An inmate inside the jail with COVID-19 died last week, but the coroner hasn't released the official cause of death yet.

Sheriff Plasse told us he thinks they've done the best they could. His team will continue to work with health authorities.

"I said we can't afford to get that in there, because I know we are overcrowded," Plasse said. "Unfortunately, it's something we couldn't contain to keep out of the jail. And I'm not going to apologize for our efforts, we did everything we could do to keep it away."

The sheriff says at this time, the public will still have some access to video visitation. This includes computers available at the jail.

However, there will be limited visitation and calls in the next two weeks.