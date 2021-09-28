Vigo County Jail construction continues to be on time and on budget

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on a new Vigo County Jail is on time and on budget. That's according to Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.

Switzer said he learned on Monday the carpet, tile, and cabinets are being installed in the administration side of the building.

Painting is also happening throughout the building. All jail cells have also been up and running. The facility should have working internet by December.

Despite weather impacting their work for 93 days, Switzer says the project should still be done by March.