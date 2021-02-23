Vigo County Jail Progress

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The new Vigo County Jail has been under construction since December of 2019. Poor ground conditions and Covid have delayed the project, but it is expected to be finished by March of 2023. Sheriff John Plasse says that the project is costing the taxpayers less than expected. "We're actually under budget, and to be under budget on a project this size doesn't happen very often," said Plasse. The new jail will include a regulated air system, which will prevent the spread of sickness.