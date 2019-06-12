Vigo County Industrial Park Improvement Plan Announced

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission is working hard to improve the county industrial park.
All with the goal of attracting new industry and good jobs.
The redevelopment commission heard details Tuesday about what's called the Vigo County Industrial Park Improvement Plan. A plan with ready to use sites, good roads and infrastructure.
And it's also what's called a TIF District. A TIF District essentially reallocates funds from property taxes to encourage investment. That means no tax dollars are coming from you to improve this area.
Board members say that's a win-win for the community.
No projects were voted on Tuesday. A vote should come at next month's meeting.
