Vigo County Hosts First Mock Election

In preparation for the upcoming municipal election, Vigo County hosted a Mock Election open to the public.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vigo County officials continue to prepare for the upcoming municipal election. Part of that includes hosting several mock elections that are open to the public. The first of those mock elections happened this afternoon at the Vigo County courthouse.

Vigo County uses these elections to better educate the county about the voting process. The county has a new voting system that requires each ballot to be initialed before being submitted. This is an added step that officials say will add time to the voting process.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says the goal is to make the voting process as simple, user-friendly, and efficient as possible. It's extremely important to him and the county that things go as smoothly as possible on election day. There is added significance because Vigo County is a Bellwether County. 

"A lot of eyes are on us all the time as to how voting is and what we do with voting." Newman says, "It's something we take super seriously and we take a lot of pride in. I would rather make mistakes today then on Election Day."

