Vigo County Historical Society works to keep students interested in history while closed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society is working to keep the new museum alive.

Right now it's closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The museum is working on making a history lesson available to students at home.

The lesson would highlight the people, places, and events that led to Vigo County's growth.

Organizers say the program helps kids build pride in where they live.

You can find the lesson plan on the historical society's website.