VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society is working to keep the new museum alive.
Right now it's closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The museum is working on making a history lesson available to students at home.
The lesson would highlight the people, places, and events that led to Vigo County's growth.
Organizers say the program helps kids build pride in where they live.
You can find the lesson plan on the historical society's website.
Related Content
- Vigo County Historical Society works to keep students interested in history while closed
- Community Spotlight: The Vigo County Historical Society
- Vigo County Historical Society announces holiday hours
- Vigo County Historical Society to offer memberships for new museum
- Folks enjoy movie showing at the Vigo County Historical Society
- Vigo County Historical Society unveils new technology in an exhibit
- Moving Day (s): Vigo County Historical Society working on the move to their new building
- Historical society unveils unique exhibit
- Work underway to save historic Vigo County covered bridge
- Vigo County Historical Society is in need of some extra hands
Scroll for more content...