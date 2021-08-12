Vigo County Historical Society welcomes its new executive director

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society is welcoming a new executive director.

The new director has been a long-time member and leader of the Vigo County community.

Marla Flowers started her new role with the society this week. She will move into the full-time role next month.

The Historical Society tells us Flowers is not new to the historical society or the history center. She was the former president of the Vigo County Historical Society Board.

She was also involved in the renovation of the center's new site.

Flowers tells us she is excited to take over this new position and see the society grow.