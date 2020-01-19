Vigo County Historical Society unveils new technology in an exhibit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo county residents have the chance to learn more about the history of the area in a unique way.

The Vigo County Historical Society recently unveiled a new touch screen learning center in one of its exhibits.

The origins exhibit celebrates the community's cultural heritage and the touch screen helps enhance the learning experience.

It features a series of fun and engaging learning videos.

Honors students at Indiana State University helped with the project for a class.

Students said it was a rewarding experience.

"It's really rewarding to be a part of something as good as this. It's something that will be everlasting. you know, we can come back here with kids or family anytime and say 'hey I was a part of this project' and maybe put a smile on their face," said Jacob Book, sophomore at ISU.

The touch screen also has an audio component.

It allows the visually impaired to access the information.