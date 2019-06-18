Vigo County Historical Society to offer memberships for new museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society is getting closer to moving into its new home.
News 10 has learned the organization is already taking memberships for the new museum on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.
The Vigo County Historical Society has been in the process of changing locations for over a year.
You will have to pay to get into the museum.
That's why leaders say they are excited to start offering memberships.
"This a new type of museum. It's different from the old museum that we have. We actually have a new business model. Charging admission for it like other museums do was the right way to go for us," Susan Tingley, from the Vigo County Historical Society, said.
Leaders hope to have the museum open by the end of July or the beginning of August.
