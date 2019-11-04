Vigo County Historical Society announces the opening date for their new museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society says their new museum will be open for business on Tuesday.
That's according to their Facebook page.
The post says it will open to the public for the first time on November 5.
Its hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and from noon-5:00 p.m. on Sundays. It will be closed on Mondays.
The museum is located at 929 Wabash Avenue.
