TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society has announced a temporary change due to COVID-19.

The museum will be closed on Sundays for about a month, from July 26 to August 30.

The museum's executive director says this was a tough decision to make, but attendance has been low.

The board will decide in late August if Sunday hours will resume in September.

You can still visit Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.