Vigo County Historical Society announces holiday hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for something fun to do with the kiddos over the holiday break, you can head over to the Vigo County Historical Society.
The museum will be open regular hours during the two week holiday break.
Thursday to Saturday's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday's from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Museum staff said it's a great way to to get the kids engaged.
You can head to the museum to check out the exhibits and feature films on Saturday's.
The museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Years Day.
